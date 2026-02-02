Arsenal Considers Tonali As Merino Undergo Surgery

Arsenal are considering a late swoop for Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, as confirmed by Mark Goldbridge on X on Monday, February 2.

This comes after the club confirmed that midfielder Mikel Merino is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days after sustaining a bone injury to his right foot.

A club statement reads: “Mikel will have surgery in the coming days and will then begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.

“Mikel is expected to be out of action for an extended period, with the aim of returning to full training before the end of the season.

“Everyone is fully focused on supporting Mikel to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Reports have also claimed Arsenal could enter the loan market after Merino’s injury, but the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday.

In terms of midfield cover, Arsenal have Declan Rice, Christian Norgaard, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Kai Havertz as options, although Ethan Nwaneri has departed on loan to Marseille.

Merino has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists.