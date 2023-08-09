Arsenal Confirm Sale Of Turner To Nottingham Forest

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) star only signed for Gunners last summer from MLS side New England Revolution, but his desire to play more regularly has seen him depart the Emirates Stadium after one season.

With Arsenal agreeing a £30m deal to sign David Raya from Brentford, Turner has now completed a move to the City Ground, signing a four-year deal with Nottingham Forest.

In a statement, Arsenal sporting director Edu said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter.

In their unveiling at Nottingham Forest, Turner said: “It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career.

“When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.

“The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done.