Arsenal and Chelsea will aim to strengthen their positions this weekend as SuperSport Premier League broadcasts a series of crucial Premier League fixtures live on DStv Channel 203 and GOtv Channel 65.

Arsenal, who currently lead the standings, welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have won three consecutive league matches and hold a comfortable advantage at the summit, placing them in a strong position as the season enters a decisive phase.

Everton arrive encouraged by a recent victory over Burnley, though they face a far tougher test against the league’s most consistent side.

Chelsea are also seeking to consolidate progress when they face Newcastle United in another key encounter on Saturday. Both clubs remain firmly in the race for European qualification, making the clash particularly significant.

Chelsea impressed with a strong league win over Aston Villa last weekend, while Newcastle travel with confidence after a notable victory against Manchester United. Saturday’s action begins at 4:00pm as Sunderland host Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sunderland boosted their survival hopes with a hard-fought victory at Leeds United, and they will be eager to build on that momentum in front of their home fans.

Brighton, who pushed Arsenal close in a narrow defeat last time out, are expect- ed to dominate possession but must remain wary of Sunderland’s quick transitions.