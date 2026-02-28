Arsenal Can Trust Gyokeres To Gun Down Blues At Emirates

Arsenal can confidently look to Viktor Gyokeres to gun down Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday if his recent form is anything to go by.

The Swedish striker is peaking at the right time, and with the title race heating up, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his number 14 delivers again in another crucial London derby. Last weekend, Gyokeres announced himself loudly in the north London derby, scoring twice as Arsenal humbled Tottenham 4-1.

It was not just about the goals; it was the manner of his performance. He bullied defenders, made intelligent runs and looked full of confidence. For a player some critics had quietly labelled a flop earlier in the season, it was the perfect response.

His brace against Spurs took his tally to 15 goals in all competitions, including 10 in the English Premier League. Even more impressive, he has scored eight league goals in 2026 — more than any other player in the division. That statistic alone shows Arsenal now have a striker in form when it matters most.

When Arsenal paid Sporting CP £55m for Gyokeres in the summer, many fans wondered if he was the right choice. Benjamin Sesko was strongly linked, but Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta settled for the Swede, a striker who had scored 97 goals in two seasons in Portugal.

The pressure was heavy from day one. There has long been a belief that playing as a centre-forward under Arteta is one of the toughest jobs in the Premier League. The system demands pressing, link-up play and tactical discipline. Some even argued it does not favour strikers.

But Gyokeres is beginning to prove that theory wrong. Only Alexandre Lacazette has scored more goals in a single season as an Arteta striker. Lacazette netted 17 in 2020/21.

Gyokeres is already on 15 and still has a big part of the season ahead. He has matched Kai Havertz’s best return and overtaken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s numbers in terms of minutes per goal contribution.

The key to his improvement appears tactical. Since the painful home defeat to Manchester United earlier in the campaign, Arteta seems to have adjusted his approach. Instead of leaving Gyokeres isolated up front, he has given him closer support. Kai Havertz has often played almost as a second striker, operating near Gyokeres.

The understanding between both players has grown. In matches against Kairat, Leeds and Sun- derland, the Swede found the net in all three, with Havertz nearby to combine and create space. Against Tottenham, with Havertz unavailable, Eberechi Eze stepped into that supporting role and the combination worked perfectly.

Both players scored twice. It showed that Gyokeres thrives when he has someone close to him, rather than fighting defenders alone. The Blues arrive at the Emirates after throwing away two late points against Burnley. Their away record against teams starting the day top of the table is poor.

They have lost eight of their last nine in such situations. History is also not on their side in this fixture, especially when Arsenal are flying high. But Arsenal must not relax. Although they have one of the best defensive records in Europe’s top leagues, they have made costly errors this year.

Four mistakes have directly led to goals in 2026, a worrying statistic for a team chasing the title. Still, the confidence around the Emirates is high. Arsenal have lost just one of their last 25 Premier League London derbies. They score regularly in these clashes, and the fans expect another strong display.

Gyokeres himself is also chasing personal milestones. Another explosive outing could trigger performance-re- lated bonuses owed to Sporting. But beyond financial clauses, what matters most is impact on the pitch. Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has even compared one of Gyokeres’ goals against Tottenham to something Thierry Henry would produce in his prime. ‘

It is big praise. Parlour, a member of the famous Invincibles side, believes consistency is now the key. If he can produce the same hunger, movement and composure against Chelsea, Arsenal will fancy their chances of extending their five-point lead at the top. Manchester City remain in pursuit, and every match now feels like a final.

Arteta, who continues to receive backing despite finishing runner-up in recent seasons, knows this could be the defining period of his tenure.

Sacking him, according to former players, would be madness. But to silence doubters completely, he needs silverware.

For that to happen, Arsenal need a reliable striker. On current evidence, Gyokeres is becoming that man. Sunday presents another opportunity.

Another derby. Another statement game. And if his recent scoring streak is anything to judge by, the Gunners can trust Gyokeres to gun down the Blues at the Emirates.