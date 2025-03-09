Share

Arsenal captain, Martin Ødegaard has insisted that the Gunners can still close the gap on Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title this season.

According to Ødegaard, Arsenal remain in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League, and he believes anything is possible.

Arsenal currently sit 16 points behind Liverpool in the league table after the Reds secured a victory over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side are on the brink of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing PSV 7-1 in midweek.

“We will fight until the end,” Ødegaard was quoted as saying by Metro UK ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

“That is the mindset of everyone. We have been fighting for three years in a row for the title, and if you go a couple of years back, we were leading with a lot of points and then finished second.

“It shows that everything is possible.

“We have put ourselves in a difficult position at the moment, but we have to keep going.

“Hopefully, like last year, we can hit top form towards the end of the season, and then we will see where that takes us in the league and the Champions League,” he added.

