Arsenal Can Brush Aside Struggling Cherries

Arsenal underlined their title credentials in style on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over challengers Aston Villa, and they will be looking to back that up at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Cherries were among the European contenders earlier in the season but a 10-game winless run means they have dropped into the bottom half of the table.

Andoni Iraola’s side are nine points clear of danger and have at least managed to stop the rot to a degree lately with four draws in their last five games – but this in-form Arsenal side should have too much for their host Bournemouth have lost 4-0 at Villa, 3-1 to Man City and 4-1 to Brentford during their 10-game winless streak.

All of those losses have come on the road and they’ve only suffered one home defeat in the league, but recent draws at the Vitality against the likes of Burnley and West Ham suggest they will come unstuck against Arsenal. The Cherries have shipped 11 goals across their last four games and could find Arsenal’s slick attack too much.

Bournemouth have scored eight times themselves across that period but they are facing the best defence in the league on Saturday. Bournemouth may be able to get on the scoresheet as Arsenal have conceded in each of their last three games across all competitions and in four of their last five Premier League games.

A 3-1 win for the Gunners seems a reasonable correct score prediction after their 4-1 win over Villa last time out. Martin Odegaard is in form with a goal and an assist in his last two games.

The Norwegian had five shots, two on target, without scoring against Villa and a similar level of attacking output may be enough for Odegaard to get on the scoresheet on the south coast this weekend.