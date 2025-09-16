Arsenal Begin Fresh Chase For Elusive Champions League Title As Marseille Face Real Trouble

Arsenal will kick off another hunt for their long–awaited UEFA Champions League crown to- night when they visit Athletic Bilbao in their opening group fixture.

The Gunners, who were knocked out in the semi-finals by Paris Saint-Germain last season, have been tipped among the favourites this term following a busy summer that strengthened Mikel Arteta’s squad in all areas. Arsenal have started the Premier League on a solid note, conceding only one goal in their first four matches.

The additions of Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres and other at- tacking options have boosted their firepower without weak- ening their defence. Arteta’s men, runners-up in Europe in 2006, are eager to finally lift a trophy that has eluded them for decades.

Their ability to grind out results on the road could prove vital in a tricky opener against Athletic at San Mamés. Athletic, on their part, are enjoying steady progress after winning the Spanish Cup in 2024 and reaching the latter stages of the Europa League last season.