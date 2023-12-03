Arsenal Beat Wolves To Move Four Points Clear

Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table with victory over Wolves at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, 6-0 winners over Lens in midweek, took an early lead when Bukayo Saka got the better of Craig Dawson in the penalty area before firing low into the bottom corner.

It was 2-0 not long afterwards, Martin Odegaard finishing a magnificent team move involving Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to double the hosts’ advantage. Gabriel Martinelli struck the outside of the post with a low shot, while Leandro Trossard and Jesus both went close as Arsenal pressed for a third goal that would have put the result beyond doubt.

Wolves improved in the second half and Matheus Cunha tested David Raya’s reflexes with a powerful effort at the near post, before curling a superb drive into the top corner to give the visitors hope with five minutes remaining. Gary O’Neil’s side were unable to complete the fightback, however, and Eddie Nketiah fired against the frame of the goal for Arsenal not long after Cunha’s strike.