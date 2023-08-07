Arsenal beat Man City in Community Shield shootout

Arsenal gave their hopes of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title a psychological boost as they defeated Pep Guardiola’s side on penalties to win the Community Shield. After a largely forgettable 70 minutes in the season curtainraiser, Cole Palmer looked to have won it for City when the substitute curled home a stunning strike. But Leandro Trossard equalised in the 101st minute when his shot deflected into the back of the net. That took the game to spotkicks, where substitute Kevin de Bruyne struck the crossbar before Rodri saw his effort saved and then Fabio Vieira converted to secure the silverware for Arsenal. Arsenal led the Premier League for 248 days last season but their challenge fell apart in the closing stages as City overtook them to claim the title as part of a Treble, along with the Champions League and FA Cup. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta admitted in the build-up to this game that the end of last season still hurt, and was clearly desperate to get one over City, who beat his side home and away last season. Arsenal’s big summer signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were all handed their competitive debuts at Wembley, but it looked like it was going to be a familiar story as Havertz failed to convert two big opportunities in the first half, before Palmer’s stunner put City ahead. But Arteta’s side showed impressive spirit to battle to the end and got their reward when substitute Trossard struck before keeping their cool to come out on top in the shootout.

Related