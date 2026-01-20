Arsenal continued their outstanding UEFA Champions League campaign with a convincing 3–1 victory over Inter Milan in the Group Stage at the iconic San Siro in Milan on Tuesday evening.

The win not only secured the Gunners a perfect record in the group but also moved them closer to topping the section and earning home advantage in the knockout rounds.

The hosts took an early lead through Petar Sučić, who struck in the 18th minute to briefly put Inter ahead in front of their home supporters.

However, Arsenal quickly regained control, with Gabriel Jesus proving decisive.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute and then doubled his tally in the 31st minute, and both strikes showcased his sharp finishing and instinctive positioning—an encouraging return to form following his earlier injury setbacks.

Having established a 2–1 lead at the break, Mikel Arteta’s side controlled much of the second half. Substitute Viktor Gyökeres sealed the win in the 84th minute with a powerful long-range effort that left Inter’s defence stretched and ensured Arsenal would leave Milan with all three points.

The result maintained Arsenal’s perfect slate in the group phase, with seven victories from seven matches, and confirmed their progress into the last 16 with 21 points and a clear advantage over the chasing pack.

Their strong performance in Europe has paralleled a solid domestic campaign, underscoring the team’s depth and tactical maturity under Arteta.

For Inter, the defeat was a setback in their European aspirations. The Serie A leaders have now slumped to ninth in the group standings and will need results elsewhere to keep alive hopes of advancing into the latter stages. Despite their spirited start and Sučić’s challenge, Inter were unable to withstand Arsenal’s clinical threat and cohesive attack.

Arsenal’s next fixtures will test their balancing of domestic and continental ambitions, but Tuesday’s performance at the San Siro reaffirmed their status as serious contenders for major honours this season.