Arsenal Beat Brighton To Open Seven-Point Title Lead

Arsenal F.C. secured a hard-fought victory over Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. at the American Express Stadium on Wednesday night to claim an important three points.

The Gunners went into the match holding a five-point lead over Manchester City F.C. and were aiming to continue their strong run following a 2–1 win against Chelsea F.C.

With their title rivals preparing to face Nottingham Forest F.C. at the Etihad Stadium, Arsenal ensured they avoided any slip-up by edging Brighton 1–0, a result that keeps them at the top of the Premier League table.

How It Happened

Brighton & Hove Albion left experienced duo James Milner and Danny Welbeck on the bench as manager Fabian Hürzeler made three changes to the side that defeated Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Arsenal were without key defender William Saliba due to an ankle injury, with Cristhian Mosquera coming into the starting lineup.

In attack, Gabriel Martinelli replaced Leandro Trossard, while Declan Rice, who picked up a knock in the win over Chelsea, was fit enough to start.

Arsenal made a quick start and took the lead in the ninth minute when a deflected effort from Bukayo Saka found the net. Despite the early breakthrough, the visitors struggled to create further chances, with Brighton posing the greater attacking threat before the break.

The same pattern continued in the second half as Brighton applied pressure and caused problems for the Arsenal defence. However, Mikel Arteta’s side stayed disciplined and held on to their narrow advantage to secure a 1–0 victory.

The win keeps Arsenal at the top of the Premier League and extends their lead to seven points after Manchester City were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest.