Arsenal Battle Spurs, Liverpool Visit Forest

The Premier League title race intensifies this midweek as league leaders Liverpool face third-place Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight. Liverpool will have an eye on revenge having suffered their only league defeat of the season to Forest —a narrow 1-0 loss at Anfield back in September.

The match will be broadcast live on GOtv channel 65 at 9 pm. Forest, managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, are punching above their weight this season.

After finishing 17th last season with just 32 points, they’ve already amassed an impressive 40 points from 20 matches this season. In his press conference yesterday, Liverpool manager, Arne Slot, said Forest will be a difficult game.

“They’ve shown how good they are in retrospect. That loss was hard for me to take. Looking at where they are now, that result is not as shocking as it was. They have a playing style that suits their players.

They are a very hardworking team. They have players who can hold the ball and fast-paced players that can hurt on the counterattack. It will be a difficult game for us,” he said.

In the other matches on today, Chelsea will host Bournemouth, defending champions, Manchester City travel to Brentford, and Graham Porter will be in charge of his first Premier League match as West Ham United manager in a London derby against Fulham at the London Stadium.

