Arsenal Bank On Trademark Corners To Edge 10-Man Chelsea

Arsenal scored from two trademark corners to regain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League by beating 10-man Chelsea at Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Manchester City had heaped pressure on the Gunners by cutting their lead to two points with victory at Leeds on Saturday. But after a cagey start with few chances, Arsenal opened the scoring from a corner in the 21st minute.

Centre back Gabriel Magalhaes headed Bukayo Saka’s corner back across goal to his defensive partner William Saliba, whose header struck Mamadou Sarr on the arm before going into the net.

Chelsea grew into the match after going behind and threatened with their own set-pieces – scoring from a corner themselves just before half-time as Piero Hincapie flicked Reece James’ delivery into his own net.

Chelsea started the second half better than their hosts – creating a nervy atmosphere inside the stadium – before Jurrien Timber headed in Declan Rice’s corner. Timber’s goal, Arsenal’s 16th from a corner this season, secured three crucial points in the title race.