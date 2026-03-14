Arsenal Aim Response Against Everton After European Scare

Arsenal FC will be eager to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Everton FC at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners are looking to put behind them a difficult mid- week outing in the UEFA Champions League, where they had to fight back to secure a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s side were forced to rescue the result late after falling behind to a corner goal headed in by Robert Andrich.

Arsenal eventually found a way back through Kai Havertz, who converted from the penalty spot after good work from Noni Madueke.

Havertz’s equaliser denied his former club a crucial first leg victory, ensuring Arsenal returned to London with a result that keeps them in a strong position ahead of next week’s second leg.

Despite the underwhelming performance in Germany, Arsenal have continued to grind out results this season.

Victories over Chelsea FC, Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Mansfield Town FC may not have been emphatic, but they have helped the North London club open a seven-point lead at the top of the league ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who still have a game in hand.

Arteta appears to have embraced a pragmatic, win-at-all costs approach after Arsenal narrowly missed out on the title in recent seasons, and the Emirates Stadium has been a fortress in recent weeks.

The league leaders have won their last five home matches since suffering a shock defeat to Manchester United earlier in the year, while they have scored at least twice in five of their last six matches in North London. Everton, however, arrive with renewed confidence under manager David Moyes.

The Toffees boosted their European ambitions with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley FC in their last league outing.

Goals from James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured the win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, ending a run of seven home games without victory.

That result moved Everton to within one point of seventh-placed Brentford FC, while the gap to Liverpool FC in sixth and Chelsea in fifth stands at just five points as the race for European qualification intensifies.