Arrogance of Eedris Abdulkareem, Burna Boy Overshadows Their Music Impact – Jaywon

Singer Oluwajuwonlo Iledara popularly known as Jaywon has contributed his two cents to the online feud between colleagues Eedris Abdulkareem and Burna Boy. Burna Boy while reacting to a podcast snippet comment made by Abdulkareem said rather than blame the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, he would blame the people who donated money to settle his hospital bills when he underwent a kidney transplant in 2022.

In a swift response, Abdulkareem berated Burna Boy for wishing him dead, describing it as “truly saddening and very disappointing.” However, in a reaction, Jay- won said if not for Abdulka- reem’s arrogance, his contribution to the music industry deserves commendations, adding that Burna Boy is also toeing the same path.

On his X handle, Jaywon wrote: “Eedris has contributed a lot to the Nigerian music industry, was he applauded for that? No! and it was all because of his arrogant behavior and that’s exactly what Burna Boy too is doing so when I say ‘what goes around comes around’ it’s actually for the both of them! Las las everybody go collect. Na just time!”