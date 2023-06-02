Arrigasiyyu Urges Kaduna Pilgrims To Avoid Contraband Items In Mecca

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has continued to receive accolades and commendations from stakeholders over this year’s Hajj preparations and executions so far. The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Dr. Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu made the commendation recently, during in Kaduna State.

He said the chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Has- san, his team and stakeholders did all they could to ensure that intending pilgrims paid less, or same amount paid during last Hajj exercise. He however said tried much as they did, pilgrims had to shoulder an increase due to hike in accommodation, transportation and other logistics in the holy land and the depreciation of the value of the Naira to the dollar.

Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu, who is optimistic that all Kaduna intending pilgrims will be airlifted to the holy land on, or before 14th June, said the outward journey of the pilgrims could not start as earlier scheduled due to some aviation error, which the airliner, Azman Air, contracted for the exercise had to correct.

He assured that any moment from now, the error will be corrected, so that the airlift will begin Thursday, or on Friday. He advised pilgrims to avoid loitering while in the holy land as the weather would be harsh and unfriendly this year, as in previous years.

The Executive Secretary further called on the pilgrims to avoid carrying with them contraband items and, or carrying someone else luggage for fear of being victims of circumstances, or naivety. Dr. Yusuf Arrigasiyyu enjoined the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in general by being law abiding and respect all rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said his Agency has taken measures to ensure that Kaduna State Pilgrims were not swindled in the name of Hadaya, money exchange and other running costs.