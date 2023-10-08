Arrests 3 Suspects, Recovers 9 Vehicles, Arms

A Rev Fr and three others were rescued from the hostage of Trans – border kidnappers at Ogbunka Community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. Also the Joint Task Force on Security made up of a combined team of the Police, Army, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NSCDC) and the Local Vigilante Group in the area, arrested three suspected kidnappers, as well as recovered nine vehicles snatched at gunpoint and arms.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga; “Police-led Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary Services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu Friday, 6th October, in a well coordinated operation, stormed insurgents Camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA.

“Three abducted persons including a Reverend Father were rescued unhurt. Nine vehicles and three Pump Action Guns were recovered. Three suspects were arrested. “Also recovered were stolen Camouflage uniform, Biafra Flag, Several Handsets, Flash Drives and Sim Cards that will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution.

“This gang has been responsible for spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of Aguata LGAs in recent times. The abducted victims were all kidnapped this month. “The raid on insurgents Camp followed months of diligent and painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminal hideout.”

“Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye who ordered and coordinated the operation praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost. “Mr. Governor has commanded the Operatives and pledged to continue to support all services involved in Joint Security Operations across the State.”