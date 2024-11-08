Arrested Civil Servants To Be Arraigned For Pension Fraud – Otti

Share

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has revealed the State government plans to prosecute some civil servants recently accused of pension fraud.

Speaking on Thursday during a media briefing at the Government House in Umuahia, Governor Otti said about 10 or 11 people have been arrested over their involvement in the fraud, and they would be arraigned in court soon.

While reiterating the stand of his government against corruption, Otti described the suspects as thieves, adding that those defending the suspects and calling for their release are equally thieves.

The Governor, who disclosed that some of the suspects are outside the country, said such persons would be repatriated to face prosecution at home.

My question is somebody stole and I arrested him and you went to the press to say I shouldn’t arrest a thief, that means you are a thief.

“They are about 10 or 11. From the report I got, some of them are outside the country. We are going to repatriate them to answer to their sins,” he said.

The Governor also disclosed that the decision to relocate the Abia State University Umuahia campus back to Uturu main campus won’t be reversed despite objections by some students.

According to him, the decision was in the best interest of the students. He assured that adequate accommodation, water and modern facilities would be put in place in Uturu.

