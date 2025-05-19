Arrest Zamfara PDP Women Leader Over Threat To Lives Of Voters, APC Writes Police

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute the Women Leader of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajiya Rabi Madawaki, over alleged threats made against citizens who refuse to support Governor Dauda Lawal in the upcoming 2027 elections.

In a statement issued by the APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party condemned the alleged remarks by Madawaki, describing them as a violation of constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, the right to vote, and the right to contest elections.

According to the statement, Madawaki, while speaking in Hausa during a political gathering in Gusau last Friday, was quoted as repeatedly saying: “Anyone who does not vote for Dauda, we will maim, beat, and kill him” (zamu ci ubanshi, zamu yi masa duka). The APC claimed these utterances were made in the presence of the governor’s wife, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda, and served as a reminder of similar tactics allegedly used during the 2023 elections.

“We wish to remind security operatives in the state of a previous incident involving gunfire by PDP thugs, with some arrests made. Combined with these new threats by the PDP Women Leader, the government’s persistent failure to act decisively against bandits, and its lack of remorse or accountability, these elements form a dangerous trend that must not be ignored,” the APC stated.

The party further urged the police and Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Madawaki, stressing that she is not above the law and holds no constitutional immunity.

The APC also reiterated its longstanding accusation that Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has shown sympathy for armed bandits by allegedly failing to support or even acknowledge victims of banditry in the state.

“As we approach the 2027 election season, with aspirants declaring their intentions, it is disturbing that PDP leaders are resorting to threats and intimidation to force voter support. This is unacceptable in a democracy,” the statement concluded.

