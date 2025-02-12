Arrest Threat: I’m Being Forced To Go On Exile, El-Rufai Cries Out

Share

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that some political forces are attempting to force him into self-imposed exile through intimidation and threats of arrest. El-Rufai said this in reaction to claims by a Twitter user that there were plans to arrest El-Rufai upon his return to Nigeria on “concocted allegations.”

El-Rufai, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had accused unnamed political figures of attempting to use the judicial system against him.

He said such threats were part of a larger plan to force him into self-imposed exile but noted that he has no intention of leaving the country.

“They freaked out when we challenged the legality of the premeditated defamation, and went to every length to compromise the judicial process, and this is continuing at the Court of Appeal,” El-Rufai disclosed on X yesterday.

“They have sent such similar messages of intimidation and threats through many of my friends, family and political associates because they want me to go on self-imposed exile. I will not.”

