…Arrest Suspect Over Destiny Boy’s Death

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the death of popular singer Adesina Afeez, widely known as Destiny Boy.

The command said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. In a statement yesterday, the command Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi said, “The Ogun State Police Command has since commenced investigations into the death of Adesina Afeez, aged 22 years, popularly known as Destiny Boy.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Homicide Section, for detailed investigation. One suspect is currently in custody while investigations are ongoing.”

News of Destiny Boy’s death broke on Sunday after distressing videos showing his body being conveyed to a mortuary circulated widely on social media, sparking grief and speculation over the cause of his death.

In one of the videos, the artiste was seen lying in the back of a vehicle, with cotton wool placed in his nostrils and ears. An attempt to clarify the circumstances surrounding his passing was later made in a separate video by an unidentified associate, who said the singer had been battling a private health challenge.