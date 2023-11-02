Arrest Of OAU Students: Adeleke Calls For Expedited Due Process

…lauds EFCC new operational code

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has commended the positive response of the new leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of some students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), calling for expedited due process in the handling of the matter.

The Governor described as commendable the immediate amendment of the commission’s operational code by its leadership which prohibits night sting operations.

According to the governor’s spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the antigraft agency’s emphasis on strict observance of suspects’ human rights was also noted as a major turning point, calling on the commission to ensure strict compliance with the new regulations.

Such immediate reform, the Governor noted, will save the commission the possibility of reputational damage and needless harassment of innocent citizens.

“As I tweeted yesterday, my Attorney General is following up with the case of arrested students.

“Our government seeks respect for the fundamental human rights of the students and expedited processing of the matter.”