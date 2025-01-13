Arrest Of Lagos Teacher For Assaulting Pupil: Matters Arising

Share

The public outrage sparked off by the recent ugly incident of one Stella Nwadigo, a primary school teacher at the Christ-Mitots International School in Kawo, Ikorodu, should serve as a wake – up call on all the school proprietors and administrators to enforce the Child Rights Act, as clearly spelt out by the Federal Government, and of course, Lagos State, the acclaimed ‘Centre of Excellence’.

As the video clip of the child molestation, which has since gone viral revealed, Nwadigo physically assaulted a threeyear-old pupil by the name Abayomi Michael for his inability to write number six, as she had instructed him and his classmates.

Unfortunately, instead of guiding him right in an understandable and calm manner, the beast in her was unleashed on the boy with repeated slaps on his right ear! This display of brutality has drawn instant condemnation from a cross section of concerned Nigerians, with a call for full and unbiased investigation into what really transpired with the aim of bringing the perpetrator to face the full wrath of the law.

And justice to be served to the voiceless victim. Beyond our total condemnation of this despicable act, a greater insight into the clear violation of the Child Rights Act has become an imperative to forestall a repeat scenario because the Nwadigo -Michael issue is not the first of its kind, either in Nigeria or Lagos State.

Good enough, it is worthy of note that the responses from the state government and the related agencies have so far exhibited promptitude and positivity in unveiling the insidious near-tragedy. That is apart from inviting the citizens with more information on this and others that have been hidden before now, to muster the moral courage to assist them with such.

In fact, the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, wasted no time in confirming the incident and the teacher’s arrest. Similarly, the state’s Ministry of Youth and Social Development also added its voice with a press statement that touched at the heart of the incident. As it highlighted: “We reiterate that schools are meant to be a safe, nurturing and protective environment for all children.”

Going furthermore, it said that: “The unfortunate incident underscores the need for vigilance and accountability in safeguarding the welfare of children across all institutions. Members of the public are encouraged to report similar infractions”. That indeed, is the right step to take forward.

According to the Chief Operating Officer at Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network, Ebenezer Omejalile, the incident could be best described as: “The highest form of child cruelty by a supposed child-minder.” Apart from the confirmation of Michael being taken to the General Hospital for treatment there should be thorough medical examination, psychological treatment to rebuild the brutalised Michael’s selfesteem.

While it is noteworthy that the school in Ikorodu has suspended the teacher in question, as investigation has started, there is an increasing need for sustained enlightenment for all manner of teachers in both the public and primary schools.

They should know the implications of child abuse and maltreatment. They should not transfer their aggression to the innocent children they are supposed to nurture under a conducive environment to bring out the best in them. In fact, the teachers are supposed to be more enlightened on the Child Rights Act.

In line with the Child Rights Act, 2003 every child is entitled to the dignity of his person. None should be subjected to physical, mental and emotional injury, abuse, neglect or maltreatment. In a similar tone and texture, under the Lagos Law children have the right to life, survival and a balanced development.

And amongst the 14 basic rights for Nigerian children they should enjoy parental care, protection and maintenance. That is the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education. On their part, children must be willing to learn to abide by the high moral standards they are supposed to have gleaned from their parents back home.

They should also be taught on the preventive measures to take to resist child abuse, while abiding strictly to the school rules and regulations. Above all, the lessons learnt from the teacher-pupil issue which took place at the ChristMitots International School include that of the teachers rising up to their responsibilities of being their pupils’ or students’ parents while they are with them at school.

They should always school their emotions and sentiments to act as the guiding lights to the children in the tunnel of ignorance and misery. What it means therefore, is the importance of the perpetrator of the violence against Michael right there within the classroom, to be brought to justice. Doing so will serve as a strong deterrence to other teachers with similar weird and wild emotional inclinations.

