Arrest Of Ex-Anti-Corruption Boss, Muhyi, Unlawful – Kano Govt

Kano State Government has condemned what it described as the unlawful arrest of former State Chairman of the anti-corruption commission, Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, calling for his immediate release.

The State Government also raised an alarm of an alleged plot by “Certain political elements operating from outside the state” to destabilise public peace and stability in Kano.

Speaking in response to the arrest, Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkareem Maude SAN, raised the concern at a press conference, where he queried the arrest and detention of the former Chairman of the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, Barr. Muhuyi.

The Attorney General confirmed that Rimin-Gado was whisked away by about 40 heavily armed operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from his office in Kano and has since been moved to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Senior Advocate worried that Rimin-Gado’s arrest raised constitutional and security concerns, revealed that the operatives whiskered the former Anti-graft boss away orchestrated the assignment without a warrant or due legal evidence.

According to the AG, the arrest may not be far-fetched to several high-profile criminal investigations and ongoing prosecutions involving some politically exposed persons from Kano State.

The Justice commissioner believed that Rimin Gado is seen to know too much and possess critical, firsthand, and well-documented evidence against some politically exposed personalities from Kano.

“The Kano State Government is therefore deeply worried that certain political elements operating from outside the State may be deliberately attempting to exploit federal institutions to destabilise Kano State, undermine its peace, and disrupt the prevailing atmosphere of harmony and good governance.

“The government believed the arrest of the former PCACC Chairman is linked to several high-profile criminal investigations and ongoing prosecutions involving some politically exposed persons from Kano State, in respect of which Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado is believed to possess critical, firsthand, and well-documented evidence.

“The timing and manner of his arrest, therefore, raise grave fears that the action is calculated to obstruct, destabilise, or compromise the integrity of those sensitive investigations and prosecutions, thereby posing a serious threat to the administration of criminal justice.

“The deployment of such massive security forces for a civilian arrest, rather than to flashpoints of violent criminality within the State, raises legitimate concerns about misplaced priorities, abuse of power, and the politicisation of security operations.

“It must be emphasised that Kano State remains peaceful, stable, and governed by the rule of law. Any action, from whatever quarter, that is capable of downgrading this peace, provoking public disorder, or casting institutional law enforcement in a political light must be firmly rejected”. AG warned.

According to Maude SAN, the Kano state government is required to strictly comply with constitutional provisions, due process, and human rights standards in all actions concerning Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

He said the government is calling on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately explain the legal basis for the arrest and the transfer of Rimin-Gado to Abuja, and threatened legal action against the police failure to release the Anti-corruption crusader