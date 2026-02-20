…Arrest Boko Haram Drone Supplier, Neutralise Top Commander In Zamfara

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in coordination with local vigilantes and hunters, have reportedly neutralised one Abdullahi Mafa, a former hybrid Boko Haram commander in the Madagali area of Zamfara State.

Report indicates that a suspected drone and logistics supplier of the terrorists, one Dauda Usman Gubula, was arrested in separate operations in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, according to a security expert, Zagazola Makama occurred yesterday when the troops engaged suspected Boko Haram fighters during an ambush along the Visik River line. The operation led to the neutralisation of the terrorist commander.

He revealed that the suspected Boko Haram collaborator and drone supplier was arrested in a separate operation during a raid at Madagali Motor Park. Quoting officials, Makama said the items recovered from the suspect included two aerial drones and 20 solar power banks.

The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing investigation, while troops continue to intensify operations aimed at dismantling Boko Haram networks and restoring security in the region.