February 23, 2026
Arowojobe Takes Over As NSIB Director Of Public Affairs

Funke Arowojobe yesterday assumed office as the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance.

Her appointment followed the recent redeployment of senior directors across key aviation agencies by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

The statement said: “Mrs. Arowojobe brings to NSIB a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in communications, insurance, stakeholder engagement, and corporate governance.

Prior to her redeployment, she served as Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), where she played a pivotal role in repositioning the agency’s public interface and strengthening consumerfocused communication.”

