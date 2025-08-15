Arondizuogu Killings: We’re Ready To Disburse N50m Humanitarian Support –Ugochinyere

Lawmaker representing Ideato federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere said he has exceeded the N50 million target to ameliorate the pains of victims of Arondizuogu killings.

The lawmaker in a statement media director Charles Okafor, announced that the funds will be used to support the victims’ families’ welfare, education and businesses, including the vigilantes in the affected communities. He stated that preparation is ongoing for the public disbursement of the funds.

Ugochinyere expressed gratitude for his friends and associates for answering the humanitarian call to support his people in this trying time.

He expressed the hope that the local and state governments will in their duty, also come “to the aide of these communities by not just supporting the victims but empowering the community securities in all Ideato communities to avert a repeat of these kind of bloody carnage and killings.”