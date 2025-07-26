Arondizuogu Killings: Security Operatives Must Stay Ahead – Ugochinyere

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has called for improved security strategies, including stronger local intelligence and collaboration with the police, in response to the recent terrorist attack in Umuolaoma and Arondizuogu communities.

Condemning the killings, Ugochinyere urged both the federal and state governments to act swiftly in protecting the communities, apprehending the perpetrators, and preventing further violence.

He advocated the creation of a local vigilante squad made up of community members, the police, DSS, and army personnel to enable rapid response to threats.

“This joint effort will ensure our communities are protected and that those who seek to harm us are brought to justice,” he said.

The lawmaker also called for financial empowerment of local governments to sustain security initiatives and strengthen emergency preparedness.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the Ideato massacre, an atrocity that has left our communities in pain and anguish. We demand justice for the victims and their families,” he said.

Ugochinyere pledged to continue fighting for justice and safety, offering prayers for the victims’ families and peace for the affected communities.