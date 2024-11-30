Aromolaran to Host ‘365 Halleluyah’

Share

Convener of 365 Halleluyah and Founding Pastor of Joy Cometh Ministry, Pastor Olaitan Aromolaran has assured Nigerians of God’s intervention in the country and lives of individuals.

This was even as the annual 365 Halleluyah programme makes an onsite return on Friday, December 6 in Ikorodu, Lagos State, after it was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemics in 2020.

This was made known in a statement by the Church which also said that the programme which started in 2012 has brought transformations to several lives.

Going down memory lane, the statement noted: “In 2002, while Aromolaran was still in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye came to Ikorodu for the Let’s go fishing programme. The mat on the podium was worn out and unbefitting for the status of Pastor E. A. Adeboye so Pastor Olaitan as a young pastor then quickly borrowed money to go and buy a new rug for the podium.

“After the programme, he carried the carpet home and made it his prayer mat. He also prayed a prayer that God should help him gather men to worship Him in the Town Hall someday! From 2002 to 2012, a lot of transformation had occurred in the ministry of Pastor Olaitan. Diverse miracles of all kinds, cancer disappearing, the barren becoming mothers, yoke of loneliness destroyed and much more.

“In 2012, God spoke to Pastor Olaitan to gather men at Ikorodu Town Hall to shout 365 Hallelujah unto Him. It was in fulfillment of his request to gather men to praise Him as well as give every day of the new year to participants. On the 7th of December 2012, the very first edition was held at Ikorodu Town Hall.

“COVID 19 hindered physical gathering in 2020 and it has been virtual since then. Besides that, the venue had become too small to accommodate the massive crowd that attends the program. Thankfully, the Lord has expanded the property of the Church that is almost three times the size of the Town Hall. This year’s edition will be held on Joy Cometh Ground, Ebute-Igbogbo Road, Ikorodu.”

Share

Please follow and like us: