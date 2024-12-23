Arome Bags Africa Union’s 2024 Award

Share

Amb. Arc. Felix Arome has been honoured by the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly with an award for the Most Encouraging & Dynamic Ambassador of the year 2024.

Arome was honoured at the African Union Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Assembly’s annual lecture, gala and awards ceremony held in Abuja, for his commitment towards the Africa’s growth and development.

According to the AU, Arome has shown exemplary leadership that was necessary to drive Africa towards a more prosperous and integrated future, especially the realisation of the goals of Agenda 2063 which was “The Africa We Want.”

Deputy Secretary-General African Affairs and Special Envoy to the AU International Society of Diplomats (SID), Amb. Prof. Tunji Asaolu, who praised Arome’s contributions, emphasized the importance of recognizing leaders who were committed to the growth and development of the African Continent.

“Ambassador Arome’s appointment is a testament to his expertise, dedication, and the trust placed in him by the African Union to lead this crucial initiative.

“His role will involve not only promoting the agenda but also ensuring that the achievements of the AU Agenda 2063 are communicated effectively to the broader African and global community.

Asaolu who is a Professor of Politics and International Studies, added that his desire was so see all African countries working collectively in implementing the African Union Agenda 2063.

“If we call this a framework for development and an agenda for the development of Africa, then it is the responsibility upon each and every one of them to make sure that this agenda is fully domesticated and working into full implementation of the africa we want to be, the Africa that the world needs. If we want it to be the Africa that the world needs, we need more seats.

“Having more permanent seats will help us not to see Africa as a third country or developing country, then we can be a joint head, we can hold the world together.”

A former member of the House of Representatives, Nasiru Sule Garo, advised Nigeria to make the country more conducive for investors or risk losing them to smaller African countries.

“We must have the political will. Our politicians that are ready and have the interest of the country at heart should make sure that we are doing things right for the development of Nigeria if not this it’s going to be a huge disadvantage to us because we are going to allow smaller nation’s to create the enabling environment for industries.

“As we are talking now some of our industries have started relocating to smaller African countries, after they will start producing in those smaller countries and they will be supplying Nigeria.”

