Arokodare: Soaring Star Still Awaiting Eagles Call

Share

Tolu Arokodare’s name has become synonymous with goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. The KRC Genk striker has been in scintillating form, delivering vital goals and assists that have catapulted his club to the top of the Belgian league standings.

With ten goals to his name already, Arokodare is tied as the league’s top scorer and he is now the highest goal scoerer from Nigeria in Europe Yet, despite his exploits, the 24-yearold forward remains conspicuously absent from Nigeria’s national team setup, leaving fans and pundits alike wondering when the call will finally come.

From rocky start to resurgent star

Arokodare’s journey at Genk hasn’t always been smooth. Signed as a replacement for compatriot Paul Onuachu, who left for Southampton earlier this year, the towering forward initially struggled to fill the big boots of his predecessor.

Onuachu’s prolific scoring made him a beloved figure at Genk, and Arokodare’s slow start left some questioning whether he was the right choice.

However, this season has seen a dramatic turnaround. Arokodare has found his rhythm, scoring ten goals and contributing three assists in just 16 league matches.

His clinical finishing, physical presence, and ability to link up with teammates have made him one of the most dangerous forwards in the Belgian league.

His recent performances, including a crucial strike in Genk’s 2-2 draw with St. Truiden, highlight his growing confidence and consistency.

That goal, initially disallowed before being confirmed by VAR, marked his ascent to double digits and a place atop the league’s scoring chart—a milestone that has reignited his career.

Dream deferred

Despite his remarkable form, Arokodare has yet to receive a call-up to the Nigerian national team. For a country blessed with attacking talent, breaking into the Super Eagles’ forward line is no small task.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Victor Boniface, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Kelechi Iheanacho have established themselves as mainstays, leaving little room for new entrants. However, Arokodare’s performances in Belgium suggest he has the quality to compete at the highest level.

His ability to hold up play, win aerial duels, and score crucial goals would provide Nigeria with an alternative attacking option.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s technical department is reportedly monitoring his progress, but for now, Arokodare remains on the fringes, waiting for an opportunity to don the green and white jersey.

Star on the rise

Arokodare’s continued success in Belgium is a testament to his resilience and determination. His four goals and three assists in his last six matches have been instrumental in keeping Genk at the top of the Jupiler Pro League standings, four points ahead of their closest rivals, Club Brugge.

The striker’s performances have not only endeared him to Genk fans but also caught the attention of scouts and analysts across Europe. With his stock rising, it seems only a matter of time before he earns a shot at international football.

As the season progresses, Arokodare’s primary focus will be maintaining his red-hot form and helping Genk secure the league title. But in the back of his mind, the dream of representing Nigeria on the international stage remains alive.

For now, the Super Eagles’ coaching staff might want to take a closer look at the striker. His combination of physicality, skill, and finishing ability could provide the national team with a new dimension, especially as none of the current strikers have been able to deputies for Osimhen.

Share

Please follow and like us: