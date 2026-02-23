Arokodare Reacts To Racial Abuse, Calls For Stringent Actions

Nigeria and Wolves striker, Tolu Arokodare, has broken his silence on the racial abuse he received following his missed penalty in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.
New Telegraph reports that Arokodare came under fire on social media after failing to convert from the spot in a tense contest, prompting him to address the abuse publicly via Instagram.
Arokodare condemned the racist messages directed at him and called for collective action to eradicate discrimination from the game.
Speaking on the development, he wrote, “It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.
“These individuals should have no place in our game, and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are.”
The 26-year-old had the chance to put Wolves ahead when referee Thomas Kirk awarded a penalty for a foul on Mateus Mane. However, Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson read the effort well and saved comfortably.
Wolves were made to pay for the miss late in the match when Evann Guessand found the net to seal victory for Palace, leaving the Midlands side rooted to the foot of the table.
Wolves said they were “disgusted” by the abuse from what they described as multiple perpetrators, condemning the “abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms.”
The club pledged its full support to the Nigerian international and confirmed it is working with the relevant authorities and social media platforms to identify those responsible.