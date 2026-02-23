Arokodare Reacts To Racial Abuse, Calls For Stringent Actions

New Telegraph reports that Arokodare came under fire on social media after failing to convert from the spot in a tense contest, prompting him to address the abuse publicly via Instagram.

Arokodare condemned the racist messages directed at him and called for collective action to eradicate discrimination from the game.

Speaking on the development, he wrote, “It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.

