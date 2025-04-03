Arokodare May Replace Osimhen At Galatasaray

Share

Turkish giants, Galatasaray, are considering Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare, as a backup plan if they fail to secure the signing of his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen.

Arokodare, who plays for Belgian club Genk, has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in 36 matches.

His impressive performances have caught the attention of top clubs, including Galatasaray and their domestic rivals, Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor had previously made a strong bid to sign the 24-yearold forward at the start of the season, and they have now renewed their interest in bringing him to Turkey.

Genk coach Thorsten Fink has described Arokodare as the best striker in Belgium this season, further boosting the player’s reputation.

Although Arokodare still has two years left on his contract with Genk, reports from Belgium suggest he could make a big move this summer, with Premier League clubs also keeping an eye on him.

