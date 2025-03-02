Aroja makes history, unveils over 1,000 hymns

Share

In a historic milestone for gospel music, Reverend Samson Dotun Aroja has become the first Black man to compose over 1,000 hymns, a feat he attributes to divine inspiration and his deep love for music.

At a grand event attended by church leaders, musicians, and Christian faithful, he launched the six-volume collection of Aroja Hymns and unveiled plans to establish an ultra-modern recording studio dedicated to hymn compositions and gospel music production.

Speaking at the launch, Rev. Aroja Albert reflected on his lifelong dedication to composing hymns, emphasizing that his music is original and not influenced by existing works.

“That I love music is not in doubt. My passion for hymns led me to compose these songs. Many people focus on other genres, but hymns remain my calling. I do not imitate people; my music is unique, something nobody has done before.”

His journey into hymn composition dates back to 2015, when he released his first 300 hymns, making a public commitment to surpass 1,000 hymns within a decade, a promise he has now fulfilled.

“Since 1987, I have been singing Western hymns, but I realized the need for something that resonates more deeply within our local and spiritual context. That was when I began composing my own.”

He emphasised that his hymns are not solely for his congregation but for the entire Christian community while urging churches across denominations to adopt and integrate his hymns into their worship and crusades.

“Music is universal, but what sets gospel music apart is the message. When we compose, the message is key. My hymns are for all who seek spiritual upliftment and salvation,” he said.

Despite his achievements, he noted being focused on his mission rather than fame, “I do not seek popularity, but if people are willing to sing my hymns, I will wholeheartedly support them.”

During the event, Rev. Aroja Albert also addressed the challenges facing modern Christianity, lamenting that many believers are drifting away from Christ’s teachings.

“Many Christians are no longer following His teachings but rather their own comfort. My advice to all believers is to remain faithful and focused, never losing sight of salvation, which is the ultimate goal.”

