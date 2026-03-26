Arodiogbu Leads S’East APC Executive

A consensus arrangement in South East All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday produced a new zonal executive headed by Ijeoma Arodiogbu.

At the zonal congress in Enugu attended by Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Hope Uzodimma (Imo) and Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), the old zonal executive was dissolved in line with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

Uzodimma stressed the need for unity and progress in the party. He said: “We are here for our country,” Uzodimma. I bring you greetings from the leader of our great party, Bola Tinubu, and to assure you that Nigeria is moving forward and our economy is progressing.”

He noted that the leadership of the party had agreed to conduct the congress through consensus in line with the party’s constitution, describing the move as a strategy to foster unity and ensure a smooth process.