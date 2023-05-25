Arne Slot Snubs Tottenham To Stay At Feyenoord

Despite Tottenham target, Arne Slot has revealed he wants to stay at Feyenoord, adding that he’s in talks with the Eredivisie champions over a contract extension.

Slot, who is 44 years old, emerged as the front-runner to succeed Antonio Conte as Spurs’ new head coach and had hinted at an interest in taking the job.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, held talks with the Dutch club on Wednesday, amid speculation she was pushing for Feyenoord to allow Slot to leave.

But the Dutchman said on Thursday that he wanted to stay on at De Kuip and revealed the meeting had been around extending his deal, which has two years left to run.

Slot said: “I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other clubs’ interest in me. Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

“There is not and there has not been – transfer conversation and yesterday’s meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord.”