""" """

New Telegraph

December 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 14, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Arne Slot Ban…

Arne Slot Ban From Liverpool’s Next EPL Game

Liverpool manager, ,Arne Slot is set to serve a one-match touchline ban after receiving his third yellow card during the 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Slot was booked for expressing frustration at referee Tony Harrington.

The Dutchman was shown a yellow card in the 57th minute for his outburst following a tackle by Curtis Jones.

READ ALSO:

As it is his third booking of the season, he will now be absent from the dugout when Liverpool face Tottenham.

Slot had previously been booked in league matches against Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, he will be able to take charge of their Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash with Southampton in midweek.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
"
"
Tags:

Read Previous

Tax Reform: Shehu Sani Urges Northerners Not To Abandon Tinubu Govt
Share
Copy Link
×