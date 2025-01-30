Army’s First Post Service Estate

Share

As Chief of Army Staff between 2001 and 2003, Gen. Alexander Odeareduo Ogomudia left something for his men to fall on after retirement.

He commissioned the Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, just opposite the Iba Gate of the Lagos State University (LASU). The first such project by the Nigeria Army had 268 completed housing units comprising 92 three – bedroom and 176 two – bedroom units 23 years ago.

Today, that number has shot up to about 2,500 units, supervised by the Nigeria Army Post Service Housing Development Limited. Lying close to the Ojo Military Cantonment, the emergence of the Housing Estate brought relief to commuters and residents of Iba, Obadore, Akesan, Igando, Idowu Egba and Isheri.

The area between Iyan Iba and Agboroko was full of daredevil night marauders. It was common to drive or board a vehicle only to be waylaid by armed robbers especially at Village Bus Stop. Under the military administration of Buba Marwa, men of the Lagos State Special Security Squad, ‘Operation Sweep’ helped in battling the criminals.

The advent of the Fourth Republic unleashed heightened insecurity on road users because the bushes used as farms during the day, harboured thieves in the night. As men of Operation Sweep returned to the barracks, men of the underworld regained control. Ogomudia did residents a lot of good when he cited the Army Post Service Estate along that road. As new owners and residents took possession, the dark spots began to disappear.

The facility also opened up the environment with mega businesses. While the retirees settled down, streams of visitors flooded the estate to behold part of the benefits due our past heroes.

Life after retirement made sense as officers and senior Non Commissioned Officers (NCOS) had a place they could call home instead of wandering homelessly. And because the estate is as close to the Alaba International Market as it is to the Trade Fair Complex, different groups of professionals and business concerns found it safe and friendly. They approached some of the original allottees for accommodation.

With time, some of the veterans began to retire to their respective states, as age began to take its toll. The tenants filled the void by buying the houses, legitimately. As change of ownership progressed, unoccupied plots also had interested buyers.

Under the military administration of Buba Marwa, men of the Lagos State Special Security Squad, ‘Operation Sweep’, helped in battling the criminals

This development was good for the Nigerian Army and its subsidiary, the Post Service Housing Development Limited under a serving senior officer as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The value of plots in the estate appreciated. With over 2,500 plots standing in 2025, expectations are that the Army would also upgrade some of the facilities. For instance, the two transformers procured when the estate took off are all the Army has offered.

A place that grew from 268 units in 2002 to thousands, presently deserves more. Fortunately for the estate, there is an association under the leadership of a retired officer, Col. Adetokunbo Adelanwa, of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 28 has managed to give the estate a face-lift, using monthly dues paid by residents.

The Estate Gate is competing favourably with that of the LASU, shining light everywhere on that portion of the road that in the past, offered criminals dark cover to make life dangerous for commuters.

The road from the gate into the estate has also been tarred. Infrastructural development is what residents want from the Army. Like Oliver Twist, while they are enjoying the safe environment, getting more attention from the Chief of Army Staff through the Managing Director of Post Service Housing Development Limited is the more their representatives are asking for.

The development of an Army Post Service Estate in Lagos State led to subsequent Chiefs of Army Staff mapping out land elsewhere to settle retired officers. It also led to the creation of the Nigeria Army Properties Limited which has grown tremendously.

During the Gen. Kenneth Minimah years in 2014, the Army approached the then Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Bala Mohammed, with a plea to help find a place to house officers in Abuja, to cushion the effects of retirement. To realise this, an estate was created behind the Army Barracks, Asokoro.

Gen. Tukur Buratai continued from where his predecessor stopped by paying attention to the area behind Mogadishu Barracks in Abuja. These initiatives got the Federal Ministry of Housing interested in partnering with the Army to reserve some housing units for families of fallen heroes.

We must commend the Adelanwa led Executives Post Serving Housing Estate, Ojo for going ahead to upgrade facilities where they live without going cap in hand to beg the Army for assistance. Heaven, they say, helps those who help themselves. At the same time, the Nigeria Army Post Service Housing Development Limited must find a way to support the estate as the sole owners.

Construction of roads was supposed to be done at the same time when the houses were springing up. In business, more money yields expansion and development. Getting involved in real estate demands some flexibility. New home owners could be asked to pay development levies to support projects in the estate. It is to the credit of the Nigerian military, afterall.

Share

Please follow and like us: