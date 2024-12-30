Army’ll Win Battles, Defend Nation’s Sovereignty – COAS

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the Nigerian Army will remain committed to winning all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The COAS said this on Saturday at a Christmas Luncheon with the troops of Sub Sector 5,Operation Fansan Yamma, Kachia, Kaduna State. Oluyede was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigeria Army, Maj.- Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

Oluyede emphasised that he would prioritise personnel welfare, recognise excellence and ensure an efficient system of rewards and sanctions, saying, ”this is in furtherance of my command philosophy.

He disclosed it as : ”Consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bequeathing a Well-Motivated and Combat-Ready Force that Can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment”.

Oluyede thanked all the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and untiring commitment in tackling the numerous security challenges facing the country.

“This is especially to those deployed in the various theatres and peace keeping operations that would not likely be with their loved ones during the festive period due to exigency of duty.

“The collective efforts of our troops towards securing lives and properties are well appreciated by well-meaning.

