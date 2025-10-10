Army: We’ll Not Allow Terrorists To Weaken National Morale, Public Trust

The Nigerian Army has vowed to frustrate attempts by terrorists and other criminal elements to use propaganda tools as platforms to weaken national morale, and erode citizens’ trust in the Nigerian State.

Accordingly, the Army said measures had been activated to counter disinformation, misinformation and other tools exploited by violent extremists to threaten the absolute authority of the State.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations (DAPR), Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, made the affirmation yesterday at the closing of the Army Public Relations Combined Third and Fourth Quarters Media Training Seminar in Abuja.

She, however, noted the fundamental role of the media in the onerous task of denying adversaries the oxygen needed for existence. She said: “Our collective task is to ensure these falsehoods do not erode public trust, weaken national morale or undermine the sacrifices of our gallant troops who daily confront enemies of our state.