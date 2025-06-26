Army Warns S’East Residents To Be Wary Of Digitally Manipulated Content

The Headquarters, 82 Division, Nigerian Army Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA (JTFSE OPUK) has said that its attention has been drawn to an old, misleading voiceover video that is currently re-circulating on social media.

The acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, said in a release that, “The perpetrators falsely alleged that the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with South-East and Northern Governors, intends to transport weapons of different types through airports in order to attack residents in the SouthEast region.”

According to him, “The claims contained in the video are entirely deceptive and represent a calculated attempt to incite disaffection among ethnic groups in the country.

“The Division JTF – SE OPUk, would not dignify such baseless allegations with a response, but in line with our overarching mission to ensure peace and security for socio-economic development in the region, we find it necessary to strongly condemn the misinformation that is designed to instill fear and cause public anxiety.