Army Warns Public Against Fake Social Media Accounts Linked To COAS

The Nigerian Army has alerted the general public to the growing proliferation of fake social media accounts falsely claiming to be operated by, or affiliated with, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 9, 2026, the Army categorically clarified that the Chief of Army Staff does not operate any official social media account on any platform.

According to the statement, the fraudulent accounts are being run by unscrupulous individuals with the intent to defraud unsuspecting members of the public, solicit funds, and spread misinformation in the name of the COAS and the Nigerian Army.

READ ALSO:

The Army urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution, advising them not to engage, respond to, or share content from such fake accounts.

“The Nigerian Army is taking all necessary steps to apprehend the operators of these fake accounts with a view to bringing them to justice in accordance with extant laws,” the statement said.

The military authority further reassured Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the territorial integrity of the country, in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.