Army Vows To Flush Out Bandits Terrorizing Nigerians

The Nigerian Army has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to identifying and neutralising bandit kingpins responsible for widespread violence across the country.

This assurance was given by Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, Commander of the Cyber Warfare Command, during a media briefing in Sokoto.

Addressing journalists, Major General Ayannuga issued a strong warning to criminal elements threatening national security:

“To the bandit kingpins terrorizing the good people of our nation — we will fish them out, we will smoke them, and send them to their makers.”

He emphasized that the Nigerian Army employs a comprehensive set of performance metrics to measure success in its counter-banditry operations, which may differ from public expectations.

“While public perception is important, we use specific operational benchmarks such as casualties inflicted on bandits (neutralised, killed, or wounded), the dislodgement of criminals from occupied territories, and the foiling of planned attacks,” he explained.

According to the Army commander, these metrics are compiled and analyzed to assess progress and refine strategies. “By benchmarking our achievements against our mandate, we are able to identify strengths and shortcomings and make the necessary operational adjustments,” he said.

Major General Ayannuga also cited the success of Operation Fansar Yamma, noting that over the past year, the initiative has led to improved troop morale, a reduction in military casualties, and increased losses for bandit groups.

He further highlighted that the Defence Media Operations unit provides weekly updates — released every Thursday — to keep the public informed on ongoing military efforts.

Touching on internal cohesion, Ayannuga stressed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to unity across all ranks. “Despite the structured hierarchy, we continue to foster a sense of brotherhood among officers, soldiers, and sister agencies,” he noted.

He explained that festive seasons and official gatherings serve as opportunities for the Army’s leadership to strengthen esprit de corps through welfare initiatives and morale-boosting activities.

These include songs and chants that emphasize unity a tradition that has been sustained in the Nigerian Army for over a decade and mirrors practices in other global military institutions, including the Nigerian Air Force.

The Army reiterated that it remains focused and resilient in its mission to safeguard lives and restore peace to communities across the nation.

