Army Vows To Counter Terrorist Propaganda, Protect Public Trust

The Nigerian Army has pledged to prevent terrorists and criminal elements from using propaganda to undermine national morale and erode public confidence in the state.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, stated this at the closing of the Army Public Relations Combined Third and Fourth Quarters Media Training Seminar in Abuja.

She emphasized that measures have been activated to counter disinformation, misinformation, and other tools exploited by violent extremists.

Lt-Col. Anele highlighted the critical role of the media in this effort, describing journalists as “strategic partners whose words and reports shape perception, build resilience, and mobilize public support for the armed forces.”

She noted that collaboration with the media is essential to ensure that falsehoods do not undermine the sacrifices of troops confronting threats daily.

The seminar, according to Anele, provided a platform to deepen partnerships, strengthen mutual trust, and promote responsible, balanced, and conflict-sensitive reporting.

Participants received practical insights and best practices from expert resource persons, intended to guide more effective engagement with the public and counter enemy propaganda.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, Lt-Col. Anele thanked facilitators, media representatives, sister security agencies, and both serving and retired senior officers for their commitment to the success of the seminar.

The Army reaffirmed its constitutional mandate to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging all participants to translate the lessons from the training into actionable strategies in the field and newsrooms alike.