Nigeria Army To Wipe Out Terrorists In Kwara Forest

The Nigerian Army has declared a full military offensive to dislodge kidnappers and criminal gangs hibernating in forests across the state, as a full military brigade and heavy combat has been deployed to this effect.

New Telegraph reports that the deployment which started on Wednesday, comprises of communities in Oke Odo and Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, spreading to Edu and Patigi councils where abductions and violent attacks have been carried out in recent times.

According to eye witness account, residents sighted military trucks and armoured vehicles moving very early in the morning and heading towards the forest areas notorious for kidnapping activities.

The latest operation is part of Operation Fasan Yanma, a comprehensive military offensive designed to restore peace and safety in the North-Central zone.

READ ALSO

The latest operation is part of Operation Fasan Yanma, a broader military offensive aimed at restoring peace and safety in the North-Central zone.

This development was confirmed by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a press statement delivered by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, he commended President Tinubu and the Nigerian Army for responding swiftly to the security challenges affecting the state.

The governor noted that he had earlier had a meeting with the President on this issue during the President’s weekend visit to Jos, where he requested federal assistance to addressing the exacerbating insecurity plaquing rural communities.

“We will not spare any resources in support of the military, DSS, police, and other security agencies as they work to strengthen the security of lives and properties,” the governor said.

AbdulRazaq expressed confidence that the newly deployed Brigade, led by Brigadier General A.A. Babatunde, would successfully clear the forests and restore calm to the affected areas.

“We are upbeat that this operation, as part of Operation Fasan Yanma, will eliminate all forms of threats in affected areas in Kwara South and Kwara North. I thank the President and the security agencies for their efforts so far. As I said a few days ago, we just need to double our efforts to save the people,” he stated.

He also commended the office of the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding the 2nd Division, and other senior officers for their coordinated response.