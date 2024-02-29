Army Uncovers 40 Illegal Oil Wells in Rivers

The Nigerian Army yesterday made a startling discovery of over 40 illegal crude oil wells in Rumuekpe community, in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. The illegal oil wells were discovered on Wednesday during an operation led by the General Officer Commanding, Nigerian Army 6 Division, General Jamal Abdulsalam.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the operation, Major General Abdusallam, noted that the wells, which are approximately 40 feet deep, represent a new tactic employed by criminals to siphon crude oil from underground reserves. Abdusallam said the significance of this discovery in the fight against oil theft and illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta.

According to him, the perpetrators devised a method of excavating deep into the ground to access crude oil deposits directly. He expressed concern over the danger posed by these activities to both the environment and individuals involved. Abdussalam also said he will notify relevant authorities and deploy troops to prevent further exploitation of the area. Several suspects were apprehended at the crime scene and are currently in military custody to enable further investigations.