Army Uncovers 20 Illegal Refineries, Arrests 11 Operators In 4 States

Share

The Nigerian Army has uncovered 20 illegal refining sites and apprehended 11 suspected operators of the facilities during ongoing raids in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states.

Spokesman for the Nigerian Army 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Lt.-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, announced yesterday that troops had also dismantled the illegal refineries.

He said soldiers also confiscated 31 boats, seven vehicles, and 190,000 litres of various petroleum products, and arrested 11 suspected oil thieves between December 30 and January 5.

He said: “At Oando Wellhead in Benkrukru, within the Okordia general area of Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, troops discovered four oil taining over 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“We also recovered 700 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) packed in sacks, along with a suction machine.”

Danjuma said troops subsequently advanced to Amalaghakiri community in the Nembe area of Bayelsa, where two additional illegal refining sites were destroyed, and 15,000 litres of unidentified petroleum products were seized.

In Oyeregbene, Southern Ijaw, he said, soldiers dismantled an illegal artisanal refinery and consficated 1,500 litres of stolen products.

“In Omoku, Rivers, troops interrupted oil thieves siphoning petroleum products. The suspects fled before we arrived.”

Share

Please follow and like us: