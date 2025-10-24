Army Troops Neutralise 2 Kidnappers In Plateau

The Nigerian Army yesterday, neutralised two kidnappers during rescue operations at Kukawa, Shuwaka, Ganjuwa, and Tunga villages in Kanam Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, Media Information Officer of the JTF Operation Enduring Peace, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen.

He said the rescue operations were conducted following the kidnap of two civilians, Muhammadu Sani and Ibrahim Manman along Wanka-Dengi Road in Kanam LGA of the state.

He said the troops detailed for the operations having obtained credible intelligence cordoned the criminals’ general area and made contact with them at the outskirts of Tunga village in Kanam LGA of the state.

The kidnappers engaged the troops in a fire fight leading to the neutralisation of two of them while others fled with gunshot wounds.

The hideout of the criminals was thoroughly searched and one pump action gun, one locally fabricated rifle, eight cartridges, and other sundry items were recovered.