Army: Troops Nab 62 Suspects, Seize 350,000 Litres Of Stolen Products

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested 62 suspected oil thieves, and seized a total of 350, 000 litres of stolen products in ongoing operations within the Niger Delta Region (NDR).

The kinetic operations are not only aimed at dismantling illegal bunkering enclaves, but also disrupting their supply chains.

A statement signed yesterday by Lt-Col. Danjuma Danjuma, the Division’s Acting Deputy Director (Public Relations), said significant gains had been recorded against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and associated crimes in the general area.

Danjuma said: “The operations led to the arrest of 62 suspected economic saboteurs, the deactivation of fourteen illegal refining sites, seizure of five boats, and the confiscation of over 350,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the joint operation area.

“These feats were achieved through various operations conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, with successes recorded across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states between 14 and 20 July 2025.”