August 20, 2025
Army: Troops Killed 3 Kidnap Suspects, Rescued Victim In Delta

Troops of 63 Brigade (Section 1) of Operation Delta Safe killed three kidnappers in Otulo Forest, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, and rescued a female victim in the process, the Nigerian Army revealed yesterday.

It noted that the “daring operation” was a product of credible intelligence report, which enabled troops to track the the suspects for a week, before they were finally taken out. In a statement signed yesterday by its spokesperson, Captain Iliyasu Rijau, the Brigade said:

“In a daring and bold operations, troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe along side tracker team from the Delta State Government House Asaba, have neutralized three kidnappers and rescued a lady who was being held captive in the Otulo Forest area of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

